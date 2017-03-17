BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
* On March 16, 2017, company entered into a new five-year unsecured credit agreement
* Prior credit agreement was to mature on Sept 25, 2017, but was terminated in connection with execution of credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving line of credit, with a $75 million letter of credit limit
* New credit agreement has a maturity date of March 16, 2022
* Credit agreement provides co may request at any time, commitments under facility be increased by total amount not to exceed $250 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nzX1PX) Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V