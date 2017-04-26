UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for fy
* Dr pepper snapple group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 core earnings per share $4.56 to $4.66
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales for fy
* Dr pepper snapple group inc- 2017 net sales growth is now expected to be about 4%
* Dr pepper snapple group - foreign currency translation, transaction are now expected to reduce core eps by $0.07, primarily driven by mexican peso in 2017
* Dr pepper snapple group - impact of bai acquisition now expected to be only $0.02 dilutive to core eps, inclusive of $0.10 gain recorded in q1 for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $6.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 1,510 million versus $ 1,487 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources