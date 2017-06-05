June 5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces pricing of senior notes due 2027 and senior notes due 2045

* 2027 notes will be sold to investors at a price equal to 101.388 pct of principal amount

* Agreed to issue and sell $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Dr Pepper Snapple - 2045 notes will be sold to investors at a price equal to 104.969 pct of principal amount, plus accrued interest from, and including, may 15, 2017