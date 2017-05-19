BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
May 19 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces commencement of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018
* Commenced cash tender offers for up to $180 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 7.45% notes due 2038 & 6.82% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing