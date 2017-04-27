BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
April 27 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Says launch of Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in U.S. market
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry