BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "US FDA finds repeat observations from 2015 warning letter. Failed to maintain complete data to ensure compliance."
* Says preparing response and will submit it to FDA Source text - (bit.ly/2nYKwwK) Further company coverage:
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding