April 12 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:

* Closes the first quarter with a considerable improvement in earnings

* Says order intake in Q1 rose by roughly 5.4 percent net of currency effects

* Says net sales declined by roughly 1.1 percent net of currency effects

* Says gross profit margin stood at approximately 45 percent

* Says EBIT for Q1 amounted to roughly 2 million euros ($2.12 million)

* Says outlook for fiscal year 2017 remains unchanged