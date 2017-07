July 13 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA:

* Q2 EBIT STOOD AT ABOUT EUR 17 MILLION, APPROXIMATELY 20% BELOW LEVEL OF PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* ‍Q2 NET SALES INCREASED NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS BY 1.0 PERCENT (NOMINALLY 0.3 PERCENT) TO EUR 581 MILLION​

* FOR FY CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 0.0 AND 3.0 PERCENT (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) AND EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 5.0 AND 7.0 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)