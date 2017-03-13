CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches big weekly gain on hawkish turn from central bank

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3221, or 75.64 U.S. cents * Loonie notches 1.9 percent gain for the week * Bond prices slightly higher across yield curve * Two-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest since Feb. 24 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian dollar firmed on Friday to finish its strongest week against its U.S. counterpart in 18 months, helped by an uptick in oil prices, which added support after signals from the Bank of Canada that higher intere