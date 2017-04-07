BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says quarterly net profit attributable 77.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
April 7 Dragonite International Ltd:
* Prosperous Luck Limited (seller) and OCI Capital Limited (buyer), a unit of co, entered into purchase and sale agreement
* OCI Capital Limited agreed to purchase sale notes with any aggregate principal amount of US$20 million
* Expected that acquisition may help group build up business connections with Rundong Auto, in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION