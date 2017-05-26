BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 26 DragonWave Inc
* Dragonwave reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.60
* Dragonwave inc - revenue for q4 of fiscal year 2017 was $8.0 million, compared with $10.2 million in q3 of fiscal year 2017
* Dragonwave - engaged alvarez & marsal canada ulc to assist with assessment of strategic alternatives in relation to short term liquidity requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.