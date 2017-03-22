March 22 Dream Unlimited Corp:

* Dream Unlimited Corp - announced dream asset management corporation today acquired 1 million units of dream hard asset alternatives trust

* Dream Unlimited Corp - following acquisition, dam and its joint actors own 7.9 million units representing about 10.8% of issued and outstanding units

* Dream Unlimited Corp - acquired at a price of $6.23 per unit or an aggregate purchase price of $6.23 million