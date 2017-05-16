Fitch Revises Oman's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Oman's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The issue ratings on Oman's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds and on the sukuk trust certificates issued by Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C. have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Sh