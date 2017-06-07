June 7 Dream Global Reit:

* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany

* Dream Global REIT - deal for ‍eur92.0 million​

* Dream Global REIT - ‍purchase price will be financed through proceeds from trust's recent equity offering and a new eur55.2 million mortgage for 10 years​