Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 7 Dream Global Reit:
Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
deal for eur92.0 million
* Dream Global REIT - deal for eur92.0 million
* Dream Global REIT - purchase price will be financed through proceeds from trust's recent equity offering and a new eur55.2 million mortgage for 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
BERLIN, June 21 The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday postponed a decision on a 1-billion-euro ($1.11 billion) funding package for the military, including a deal to lease Israeli-made armed drones, sources told Reuters.