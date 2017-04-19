BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust-
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - entered into agreements to sell commerce west in etobicoke, ontario
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, adjustments, is about $38 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg