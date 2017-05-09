May 9 Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says chairman of the board Ned Goodman to retire

* Dream Unlimited Corp - Goodman will become chairman Emeritus of Dream

* Dream Unlimited Corp - anticipated that Joanne Ferstman will be appointed as chair of board upon her re-election as a director

* Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue c$51.6 million versus c$101.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: