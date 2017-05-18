Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament has voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
May 17 Dream Unlimited Corp:
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited - following deemed acquisition, dream and joint actors own 10.5 million units representing about 10.07% of issued and outstanding units
June 19 Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli should reveal more about his finances if he wants his $5 million bail cut to $2 million, a Brooklyn federal judge said Monday, a week before Shkreli is set to face trial on securities fraud charges.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday his Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.