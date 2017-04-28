UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Dream Vision Co Ltd:
* Says it has purchased 4,000 shares of TRECENTI Inc, from Nissen Holdings Co Ltd, for 19 million yen in all
* Says it holds 100 percent stake in TRECENTI, up from 0
* Effective date April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CoL7x3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources