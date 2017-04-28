April 28 Dream Vision Co Ltd:

* Says it has purchased 4,000 shares of TRECENTI Inc, from Nissen Holdings Co Ltd, for 19 million yen in all

* Says it holds 100 percent stake in TRECENTI, up from 0

* Effective date April 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CoL7x3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)