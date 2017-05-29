May 29 Dream Vision Co Ltd

* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29

* Says interest rate of 2.0 percent and maturity date on July 31, 2022

* Says the proceeds is used to promote business of unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xFikZa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)