UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27Dream Vision Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
* Says interest rate is 2.0 percent per year and maturity on March 30, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UmGp9U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources