March 29 Dreamscape Networks Ltd:

* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX

* Signed binding share sale and purchase agreement with owners of Sydney based internet hosting company Net Logistics Pty Ltd

* Dreamscape Networks will acquire Net Logistics for $2.55 million cash

* "Net Logistics is forecast to contribute $2.5 million of bookings and $800,000 of EBITDA in 2018 financial year"