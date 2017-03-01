UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Drecom Co Ltd:
* Says it has issued 91,000 news shares to Rakuten Inc through private placement on March 1
* Says issue price was 2,232 yen per share or 203.1 million yen in all
* Says it has issued 337,000 news shares through public offering on March 1
* After the issuance, the total outstanding of shares became 14,329,000
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mwQXNp
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources