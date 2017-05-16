BRIEF-Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of Moneyweb
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
May 16 Drillisch Ag
* Says concludes first step of acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication se
* Says united internet ag has transferred around 7.75% of its stake in 1&1 telecommunication to drillisch in a capital increase
* Says united internet’s interest in drillisch has increased to just over 30%. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
* Says to re-appoint Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies, Troila Technology