Feb 22 Drillisch AG:

* EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed

* 2016 revenues rise by 80.4 million euros to 710.0 million euros ($746.35 million) (+12.8 percent over previous year)

* FY gross profit rises by 24.4 million euros to 278.9 million euros(+9.6 percent over previous year)

* FY EBITDA rises by 14.6 million euros to 120.2 million euros (+13.9 percent over previous year)

* Confirms EBITDA forecast for current year 2017 of 160 million euros to 170 million euros (2016: 120.2 million euros)

* To propose to annual general meeting eighth successive dividend increase to 1.80 euro per share entitled to dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9513 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)