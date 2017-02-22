Feb 22 Drillisch AG:
* EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of
successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed
* 2016 revenues rise by 80.4 million euros to 710.0 million euros ($746.35 million) (+12.8
percent over previous year)
* FY gross profit rises by 24.4 million euros to 278.9 million euros(+9.6 percent over
previous year)
* FY EBITDA rises by 14.6 million euros to 120.2 million euros (+13.9 percent over previous
year)
* Confirms EBITDA forecast for current year 2017 of 160 million euros to 170 million euros
(2016: 120.2 million euros)
* To propose to annual general meeting eighth successive dividend increase to 1.80 euro per
share entitled to dividends
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9513 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)