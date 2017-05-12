May 11 Drillisch Ag

* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement

* Drillisch AG - Drillisch and united internet ag have entered into agreement governing step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication

* Drillisch AG - Transaction will be accompanied by voluntary ublic tender offer submitted by united internet for all outstanding shares of Drillisch

* Agreement to acquire 1&1 Telecommunication se by Drillisch under umbrella of united internet

* Jointly-Identified synergies from integration expected to arise at level of their combined business starting in 2018

* Agreement has approval of both companies' supervisory boards and specifies key details of this acquisition

* Jointly-Identified synergies include expected annual volume of EUR150 million by as early as 2020, rising to eur250 million annually by 2025

* To achieve these synergies, companies expect one-off implementation costs of around EUR 50 million at combined business level

* Acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication by Drillisch is to be implemented in two steps

* Drillisch -on implementation of both capital increases, united will be Drillisch's new majority shareholder about 72.7%, plus shares tendered into tender offer