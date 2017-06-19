Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 19 Dropbox:
* Dropbox says announced plans to continue expanding global private network across North America, Europe, Australia with five new regional accelerators
* Dropbox says new regional accelerators will go online in Sydney, Miami then Paris in Q3-2017, and Madrid and Milan in Q4-2017 Source text for Eikon:
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.