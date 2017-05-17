BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 17 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Announces USFDA approval for launch of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in U.S. Market Source text - (bit.ly/2qQ6RC6) Further company coverage:
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types