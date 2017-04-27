BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Druckfarben Hellas SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 44.6 million euros ($48.40 million) versus 47.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 0.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 3.7 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 1.5 million euros versus 7.3 million euros year ago
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation