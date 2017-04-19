BRIEF-Syneron Candela says shareholders approve proposed acquisition by funds advised by Apax Partners
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners
April 19 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of three modern Kamsarmax drybulk vessels
* Dryships Inc - company expects to take delivery of vessel during Q2 of 2017
* Dryships Inc - company will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $68 million using cash on hand, which currently stands at $429 million
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.

* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp