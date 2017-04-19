April 19 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of three modern Kamsarmax drybulk vessels

* Dryships Inc - company expects to take delivery of vessel during Q2 of 2017

* Dryships Inc - company will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $68 million using cash on hand, which currently stands at $429 million