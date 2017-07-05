July 5 DryShips Inc

* DryShips Inc. announces successful delivery of its second modern Newcastlemax vessel

* DryShips Inc - Taken delivery of its second previously announced 205,123 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2013

* Dryships - Vessel to be employed under time charter contract with a coal and steel trader for gross rate linked to new baltic capesize index plus 20%