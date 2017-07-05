BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 DryShips Inc
* DryShips Inc. announces successful delivery of its second modern Newcastlemax vessel
* DryShips Inc - Taken delivery of its second previously announced 205,123 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2013
* Dryships - Vessel to be employed under time charter contract with a coal and steel trader for gross rate linked to new baltic capesize index plus 20%
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism