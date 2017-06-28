June 28 DryShips Inc

* DryShips Inc - Taken delivery of previously announced high specifications newbuilding very large gas carrier

* DryShips Inc - Expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods

* DryShips Inc - Since beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of eleven vessels and expects to take delivery of six more by end of year