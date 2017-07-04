July 4 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships inc. Believes that recently filed derivative
lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order and
preliminary injunction to suspend further issuances of common
shares below a certain price are without merit
* Dryships Inc - ceo and chairman of co's board Economou
have been named as defendants in lawsuit filed in high court of
republic of marshall islands
* Lawsuit alleges breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust
enrichment, and conflict of interest
* Co and management have reviewed complaint and motion and
believe them to be "without merit"
* Dryships - plaintiff seeks temporary restraining order,
preliminary injunction to suspend issuances of common shares by
co at price below specified by plaintiff
