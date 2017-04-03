April 3 Dryships Inc
* Enters into $226.4 million common stock purchase agreement
with Kalani Investments limited and announces the acquisition of
six vessels
* Says has entered into agreements to acquire six vessels
for a total gross price of $268 million
* Under agreement Co may sell up to $226.4 million of its
common stock to kalani over a period of 24 months
* In consideration for entering into agreement, company has
agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of common stock to Kalani as
a commitment fee
* Expects acquisitions will be financed by cash on hand,
available liquidity under senior secured credit facility with
Sifnos Shareholders
