BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
March 20 Dryships Inc:
March 20 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - SEC filing
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited