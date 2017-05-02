UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its first modern newcastlemax vessel and commencement of one year time charter contract
* Dryships Inc- taken delivery of its first previously announced 205,855 DWT newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014
* Dryships- vessel successfully delivered to 1 year time charter with major grain house, which is expected to provide a total gross backlog of $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: