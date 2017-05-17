May 17 Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc - it has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014

* Dryships Inc - vessel will be employed in spot market

* Dryships Inc - since beginning of the year, Dryships has taken delivery of five vessels and expects to take delivery of twelve more by end of year