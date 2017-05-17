BRIEF-Boeing, Monarch Airlines announce 737 MAX services agreements
* Boeing, monarch announce 737 max services agreements and new engineering joint venture partnership
May 17 Dryships Inc
* Dryships Inc - it has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014
* Dryships Inc - vessel will be employed in spot market
* Dryships Inc - since beginning of the year, Dryships has taken delivery of five vessels and expects to take delivery of twelve more by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunworks Inc - a new project for a 1.1 Megawatt (MW) solar system will be constructed at CSP labs in Pleasant Grove, California
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders