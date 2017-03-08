March 8 Koninklijke DSM NV:

* DSM and Evonik establish joint venture for Omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition

* Nutritional products and Evonik nutrition & care will each hold a 50 percent share in joint venture

* Evonik to co-own production facility, which will be built at an existing site of evonik and is expected to come on stream in 2019

* Joint venture plans to invest around USD 200 million in facility (USD 100 million by each party over circa 2 years)

* Set-Up of joint venture, to be named Veramaris and headquartered in the Netherlands