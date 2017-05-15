May 15 KONINKLIJKE DSM NV:

* INFORMS MARKET ON PATHEON N.V.

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PATHEON N.V., COMPANY IN WHICH DSM HOLDS APPROXIMATELY 48.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ACQUISITION OF PATHEON BY THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

* THERMO FISHER WILL COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PATHEON FOR $35.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH

* ENTERED INTO TENDER AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER PURSUANT TO WHICH DSM WILL TENDER ITS SHARES IN TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)