May 8 DSM:

* ROYAL DSM TO MAKE EQUITY INVESTMENT IN AMYRIS WITH THE PURPOSE OF ESTABLISHING A LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIP

* AGREED TO MAKE AN INITIAL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN AMYRIS OF US$25 MILLION, TRANSLATING INTO A SHAREHOLDING OF ABOUT 12 PCT

* SUBJECT TO THE SATISFACTION OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS, DSM MAY INVEST AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION IN AMYRIS

* FIRST TRANCHE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 11 2017, WITH SECOND TRANCHE, IF APPROVED BY DSM'S MANAGING BOARD, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 90 DAYS OF CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE