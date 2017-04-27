BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 DSP Group Inc:
* DSP Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $27.9 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees sequential increase in revenues for Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer