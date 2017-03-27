Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
March 27 DST Systems Inc:
* DST Systems Inc - on March 27, 2017, co and/or certain subsidiaries, entered into a series of definitive agreements
* DST Systems- pursuant to agreement,Boston Financial Data Services Inc, international financial data services ltd to be wholly-owned indirect units of co
* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,state street corp to contribute interest in IFDS realty,shares of stock in vestmark to BFDS in exchange for shares of BFDS
* DST Systems-unit to, post reorganization, acquire state street's interest in BFDS for 2 million shares of state street common stock owned by unit valued $157.6 million
* DST Systems-pursuant to agreement,co indirectly purchased all membership interests of IFDS Realty UK held by IFDS LP,for combined $175 million in cash Source text:(bit.ly/2nsFMBT) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds MacKenzie comment, share price)
* Kerr Mines announces $5 million non-brokered private placement