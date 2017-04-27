BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Dst Systems Inc
* Dst systems, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $7.71
* Dst systems inc - qtrly consolidated operating revenues increased $18.5 million or 5.1% to $379.8 million as compared to q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $381.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer