* Dst systems, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $7.71

* Dst systems inc - qtrly consolidated operating revenues increased $18.5 million or 5.1% to $379.8 million as compared to q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $381.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S