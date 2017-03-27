March 27 State Street Corp
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS
and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* Expects consolidated IFDS U.K. Businesses to contribute
about $440 million of incremental annual operating revenues upon
acquisition
* In U.K., DST'S unit will acquire ownership interest in
IFDS U.K; acquisition will be funded through cash on hand,
DST's existing debt facilities
* Expects $20 million of operating income before synergies,
restructuring costs and amortization of intangibles over next
twelve months
* Expects IFDS U.K. Deal accretive to diluted eps by
$0.18-$0.22 in next 12 months before synergies, restructuring
costs, amortization of intangibles
