UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Dsw Inc
* Dsw inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales $691.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $684.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.55
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.55 including items
* Dsw inc qtrly inventories were $575 million compared to $563 million for same period last year
* Dsw inc qtrly comparable sales decreased 3.0% compared to last year's 1.6% decrease
* Dsw inc - on a cost per square foot basis, qtrly inventories declined by 2.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources