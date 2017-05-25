Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 DTE Energy Co :
* DTE biomass acquires renewable natural gas facilities
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Has acquired two landfill gas-to-energy projects in Texas
* Later in year, DTE will increase output of project by expanding plant's capacity to generate enough rng to fuel over 1,000 diesel transit buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: