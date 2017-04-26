April 26 DTE Energy Co

* DTE Energy Co- first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.23 per diluted share

* DTE Energy Co - operating earnings for the first quarter 2017 were $322 million, or $1.79 per diluted share

* DTE Energy Co - reiterated its 2017 operating earnings per share guidance of $5.15 - $5.46

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DTE Energy Co - Q1 operating revenue $3,236 million versus $2,566 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S