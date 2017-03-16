UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 16 Dtek Finance Plc:
* Says produced 30.7 million tonnes of coal in 2016, up 7.1 pct year-on-year
* Says in 2016 generated 39.5 bln kwh of electricity (+4.8 pct), transmitted 45.8 bln kwh (+1.6 pct) of electricity via networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)