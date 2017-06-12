BRIEF-GrandTech C.G. Systems to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
June 13 DTI Group Ltd:
* Letter of intent for up to 576 new trains in South Africa
* DTI receives letter of intent for up to 576 new trains to be built in South Africa
* LOI for supply of commuter communication systems for trains being delivered to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
* LOI for procurement contract includes provision of systems on up to 576 new trains over 10 years valued at approximately EUR 13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing