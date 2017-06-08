BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
June 9 Dti Group Ltd:
* Raj Surendran has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of company effective from 10 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd