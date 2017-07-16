FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Dubai's Mashreq Q2 profit rises
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Dubai's Mashreq Q2 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Mashreqbank:

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 557.4 million dirhams versus 539.4 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 interest income 1.18 billion dirhams versus 1.08 billion dirhams year ago

* As of June 30, 2017 capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.2 percent

* As of June 30, 2017 customer deposits increased by 1.1 percent to reach 77.9 billion dirhams

* As of June 30, 2017 loan-to-deposit ratio remained robust at 80.2 percent Source: (bit.ly/2t3PrPS) Source: (bit.ly/2vqIYiO) Further company coverage: )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.